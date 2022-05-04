Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $46.40 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,401,000. Diageo comprises about 3.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Diageo by 32.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 36.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.73) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 4,500 ($56.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

