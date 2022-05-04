190,289 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 190,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,474,000. Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 50,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 18,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

