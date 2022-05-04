Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 31,654 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 403.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,654 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79.

