Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $21.08 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 409,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,075,000. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

