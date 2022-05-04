Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,121,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,346.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,625.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2,761.08.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

