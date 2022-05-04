ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 11,937 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 281,103 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

VRNS stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.