Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $382.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

