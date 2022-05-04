Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 622,493 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 622,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,484,000. Unilever accounts for about 2.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

