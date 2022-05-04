Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $37.05 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 659,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,048,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

