Bank of America Corp DE Buys 154,486 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,069,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $111,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 134,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 215,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 788,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

