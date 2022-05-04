ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 15,458 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

