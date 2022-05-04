ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

BILL stock opened at $168.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $298,138.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $782,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

