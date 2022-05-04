Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Huntsman worth $16,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after buying an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after buying an additional 358,663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 461,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.