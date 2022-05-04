Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Ingredion worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.94%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

