Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

