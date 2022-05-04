Bank of America Corp DE Has $112.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.69% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $112,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $169.78 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $164.87 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

