Bank of America Corp DE Has $112.60 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,346,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 10.77% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $112,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

