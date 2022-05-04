Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vale were worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,162,000 after buying an additional 1,954,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,232,000 after buying an additional 1,977,455 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,110,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,375,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,683,000 after buying an additional 2,928,284 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NYSE VALE opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

