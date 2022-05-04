Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

JEF stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

