Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $114,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $380,955,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after buying an additional 3,542,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after buying an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after buying an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

