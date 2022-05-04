Bank of America Corp DE Has $110.88 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.18% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $110,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 805,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.