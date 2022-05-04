Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 23,708 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.59% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $127,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFR opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

