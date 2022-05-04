Swiss National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

