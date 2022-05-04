Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,323,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $154.40 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.