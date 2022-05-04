Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198,999 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

