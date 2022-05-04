Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.59% of Ryder System worth $114,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of R stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

