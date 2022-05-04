CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 679 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

