Bank of America Corp DE Has $119.25 Million Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.17% of Albany International worth $119,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Albany International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Albany International by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,290 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN stock opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

