CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 824 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in GoDaddy by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock worth $1,542,282 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

