Swiss National Bank Buys 10,800 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Natera worth $17,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Natera by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $2,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,924,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

NTRA stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.24. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,007.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

