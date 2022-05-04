Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $111,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.