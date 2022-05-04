Bank of America Corp DE Has $110.17 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 114,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.08% of FormFactor worth $110,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

