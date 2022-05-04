Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.79% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $133,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.