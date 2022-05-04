Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $16,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

