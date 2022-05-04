The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 101,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.55% of Cooper Companies worth $113,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,129 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $354.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

