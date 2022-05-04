Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 313,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $120,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,593,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO stock opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.70) to GBX 6,100 ($76.20) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,545.77.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

