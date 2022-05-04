Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,012 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of Alight worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $16,802,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $38,517,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alight alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. Stephens started coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.