Swiss National Bank Trims Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of US Foods worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in US Foods by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.