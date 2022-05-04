FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,030,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FMC were worth $113,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

