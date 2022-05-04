UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.66% of UDR worth $122,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in UDR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

