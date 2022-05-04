The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

