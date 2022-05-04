Bank of America Corp DE Sells 435,084 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435,084 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $113,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

NYSE BAH opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.15. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.