Swiss National Bank Sells 15,500 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

