Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after acquiring an additional 294,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 152.93% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,209,056.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 484,571 shares of company stock worth $13,497,186. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

Qualtrics International Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.