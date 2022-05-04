Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 189,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,519,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 638.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 129,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $5,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

RCII stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

