Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

