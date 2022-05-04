Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after acquiring an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after acquiring an additional 508,080 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after acquiring an additional 359,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.32.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

