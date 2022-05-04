State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,298 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after buying an additional 72,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 724,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

