Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Toll Brothers worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 121,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 560.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.