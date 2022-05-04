Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.